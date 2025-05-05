Clinton Cerejo, Bianca Gomes open up on creative freedom in Samantha Ruth Prabhu backed 'Subham'

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Music composer duo Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes, under the creative partnership Shor Police, have made their debut in Telugu cinema with ‘Subham’. The duo said that they were given complete creative freedom on the project.

The film is bankrolled by actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Shor Police, who are known for their experimental style and emotionally rich soundscapes, have composed the original soundtrack, adding their signature boldness and freshness to the film’s musical narrative.

Talking about the album, Clinton Cerejo told IANS, “This is our first venture into the South industry as composers, although we’ve both sung in South films before. What excited us most about the Subham album was the creative freedom to explore an eclectic soundscape, ranging from R&B and rap to nostalgic TV serial vibes. Working with Samantha was a great opportunity, especially since it’s her maiden production”.

He further mentioned, “Telugu audiences are incredibly open to diverse genres, and that gave us the chance to step out of our comfort zone and tell this quirky, layered story through music. We really had fun experimenting, and it allowed us to play with musical ideas that we don’t often get to experiment with in traditional film soundtracks”.

The album perfectly captures the energy and mirrors the narrative arc of ‘Subham’. It reflects the film’s quirky horror-comedy tone through an eclectic blend of genres, ranging from R&B grooves and Telugu rap to hip-hop, retro soap-style melodies, and experimental contemporary electronic textures. While the complete album is yet to drop, the lineup already promises variety and punch.

Bianca Gomes shared, "There’s nothing an artist loves more than being given a blank canvas to work on, and that’s exactly what we got with this film. Right from the very beginning, we had complete creative freedom. When you work with a director or producer for the first time, the creative process naturally takes a little time as you try to understand where they’re coming from. But we were fortunate to find that understanding early on, which helped bring out the best in the music”.

She added, “With film music, it’s so important to stay true to the characters and the mood of the story. Ultimately, it’s about communicating the narrative to the audience, everything needs to come together cohesively. I think that freedom really allowed us to craft a strong musical statement with these songs”.

In addition to Subham, Shor Police have another Bollywood release in the pipeline in the form of ‘Pune Highway’. It also boasts a four-track album, and features a stellar lineup of artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Armaan Malik, Varun Jain, Siddharth Mahadevan & Shashwat Singh, and Yashita Sharma.

‘Subham’ is set to arrive in cinemas on May 9, 2025. And just a week later, Pune Highway will arrive on screens on May 16, 2025, adding another feather to the duo’s bold musical journey.

