Capitalised on swinging ball to dismiss LSG’s top-3 batters quickly: Arshdeep

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) left-arm fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh said his aim was to dismiss the top three batters of Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) by capitalising on the swing he got from his deliveries, which eventually got the hosts’ a 37-run win at the HPCA Stadium.

Arshdeep took out LSG’s famed top order batters Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran cheaply in power-play to all but set the base for PBKS getting their seventh IPL 2025 win and go to second place in points table.

“The weather was a little cold. So, the ball started to swing a lot. So, we used and capitalised on it. This was the aim because they were top-heavy. All three of them were making a lot of runs in the top order.

"So, the plan was to dismiss them quickly and Nehal caught the catch very well. Pressure was put on from both sides. Marco and all the seamers put a good ball and we got a good result,” said Arshdeep in a video on iplt20.com on Monday.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh, who hit a sublime 48-ball 91 as PBKS made 236/5, said he had sent out a message to the dugout that anything above 210 will be fine for them to defend. “I was not able to judge the wicket earlier. So, I had a little thing in my mind that we can take one more over.”

“When I got to know a little more about the pitch’s behaviour, I sent a message outside that I think we need 200-210 plus runs. But I am very happy that Shashank did very good batting, due to which we scored 237.”

Asked on his tuning with Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran said, “I just have this in my mind that if he is not getting big hits and I am getting then, then he will give me a single. If I am not getting big hits, then he will give me a single. If I am not getting hit, then we will give him a single. The idea is whoever is not getting big hits, he can take some time.”

