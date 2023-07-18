CISF nabs 2 at IGI airport with gold valued at Rs 50L

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Two persons were apprehended by the CISF personnel at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold valued at Rs 50 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

"One passenger was noticed waiting for another passenger (coming from abroad) at IGI. Both were kept under watch and later gold was recovered from the rectum of the passenger who arrived from Sharjah," the CISF official said.

The accused have been identified as Khalid Maksud and Ranjeet Singh.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official said they were apprehended on the basis of behaviour detection.

Maksud, during questioning, admitted that he was involved in gold smuggling.

He told the officials that he had been waiting for another passenger who was later identified as Ranjeet Singh.

They were brought to the Customs office where they were jointly questioned by CISF and Customs officials.

"Both of them accepted that they were involved in gold smuggling. Three egg-shaped yellow metals (gold) in paste form weighing approximately 810 gm valued at Rs 50 lakh were recovered. Both along with the recovered gold were handed over to Customs officials," said the official.

