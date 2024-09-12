CISF diffuses IED planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) diffused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), planted by Maoists, at the Bailadila Iron Ore Mine, Kirandul Complex in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

CISF Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) Dy Inspector General Shrikant Kishore said that a National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC) explosive van movement was scheduled at BIOM Kirandul.

“To ensure the safety of the van, a CISF area sensitisation-cum-domination team was deployed to sanitise and secure the Lohagaon Junction,” the PRO said.

He added that during the combing operation, the CISF team detected a pressure-activated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing three kg.

“The IED was concealed near the main road frequently used by NMDC explosive vans and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs),” the PRO said.

PRO Shrikant Kishore said that the CISF personnel dominated the area and ruled out the presence of any suspicious Maoist elements around the IED, adding, that the concealed pressure-activated IED was detected due to their keen observation and excellent detection ability.

“BDDS of State Police and CISF carried out an inspection cum sanitisation operation. The pressure-activated IED was dismantled on the spot by the BDDS Team,” he said.

He added that this act of alertness by CISF personnel and their swift action saved precious lives and averted potential collateral damages, as the site is frequently used by the CISF Area Domination Team during NMDC's explosive movement.

“The nefarious plan by Maoist elements to cause loss of lives, loot explosives, and inflict collateral damages was thwarted by the professionalism, alertness, and courage demonstrated by the CISF personnel,” the PRO said.

He added that the CISF remains dedicated to its mission of ensuring the safety and security of the region and will continue to collaborate with local authorities to neutralise threats and maintain peace.

