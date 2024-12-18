Allari Naresh Takes on Dubbing Films This Christmas

As the year ends, moviegoers are eager for fresh releases, but this Christmas, the box office is set for a clash of languages. While Allari Naresh returns with his action drama Bachhala Malli, the competition includes three dubbed films, making it a tough race at the theaters.

Naresh has been struggling to find success lately. After his hit Naandhi, his recent films have failed to perform well. His last release, Aa Okkati Adakku, did not do well at the box office either. With Bachhala Malli, Naresh hopes to change his luck. Directed by Subbu, the film is an action-packed drama, and the actor has expressed confidence in its success. At the pre-release event, he declared, “Ee Christmas Manadhi,” promising a memorable holiday for fans.

Alongside Naresh’s film, there are three major dubbed releases hitting theaters this week. The first is UI, a Kannada film starring Upendra, set to release on December 20. Upendra has been aggressively promoting the film, which addresses global issues like inflation, COVID-19, and climate change, with a futuristic setting in 2040.

The second major film is Vidudala 2, the sequel to the successful Vidudala. Directed by Vetrimaran, this Tamil film stars Vijay Sethupathi in a gripping role. The film explores the transformation of a peaceful teacher into a political leader leading an armed rebellion. With its intense storyline, Vidudala 2 is expected to attract a lot of attention.

Lastly, Mufasa: The Lion King, a dubbed English film, will also make its debut this Friday. With Mahesh Babu voicing the character of Mufasa, fans are excited for this animated adventure. The story follows the rise of Mufasa, the king of the Pride Lands, and his journey with his loyal companions.

With so much competition, it will be interesting to see if Bachhala Malli can stand out or if the dubbed films take the lead at the box office.