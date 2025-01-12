CII moots 10-point agenda for ease of doing business reforms

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sunday shared 10-point agenda to further improve ease of doing business (EoDB) in the country where urgent policy interventions would be immensely helpful.

Emphasising the key areas of business reforms in the country, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said that simplifying regulatory frameworks, reducing compliance burdens and enhancing transparency should continue to remain our focus agenda for next several years.

“Compliances for industry related to various areas such as land, labour, dispute resolution, paying taxes and environment offer a vast scope for reduction, vital for boosting competitiveness, driving economic growth and employment generation,” he said in a statement.

First, all regulatory approvals -- central, state and local levels -- must mandatorily be provided only through the National Single Window System (NSWS), which will help in bringing about transparency and speed in the processes.

According to the apex industry chamber, a dedicated central budget could be allocated for the purpose, especially from the point of view of incentivising states to shift completely to the portal.

“Two, with a view to ensure timely processing of industry applications and delivery of services from the central ministries, an Act, imposing statutory obligation on all public authorities for time-bound delivery of services and redressal of grievances, could be passed, with provision of deemed approval beyond the prescribed timeline,” the CII noted.

Next, expedite the process of dispute resolution through both improving the capacity of courts and placing greater reliance on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism.

States with a high pendency of cases need to set up more commercial courts while also working on increasing the efficiency of existing judicial system.

“Four, the scope of the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), which has been set up to identify, manage and reduce pendency of cases across the courts, needs to be expanded to include the data of tribunals, which constitute substantial chunk of pendency of cases in the system,” according to the CII agenda.

Five, for streamlining environmental compliances, a unified framework could be introduced, which consolidates all requirements into a single document. Relevant provisions of the Water Act, 1974, and the Air Act, 1981, can be incorporated into the Environmental Protection Act, 1986, to centralise air and water pollution regulations.

The sixth point stated that easy access to land is important to facilitate new or expanding businesses.

“States may be incentivised to develop an Online Integrated Land Authority with an objective to streamline land banks, digitise and integrate land records, provide information on disputed land and guide necessary reforms,” said the CII.

To assist industry in land acquisition across nation, the India Industrial Land Bank (IILB), which currently provides information on land across majority of states, can be evolved into a National Level Land Bank, with dedicated central budget support.

Seven, labour compliances continue to be extensive and arduous and await the implementation of the four Labour Codes.

Also, scope of the Shram Suvidha Portal, which currently facilitates integrated compliances in just a few select central Acts, needs to be expanded to function as a centralised portal for all central and state labour laws compliances, according to the industry chamber.

“Eight, improving trade facilitation is important. There is a need to make the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, which allows numerous priority clearances to members, could be made more attractive and easier to join,” it noted.

Additional benefits could be in the form of increasing the period of deferred duty payment from 15 days to 30 days, simplifying the renewal process for AEO Tier 2 and Tier 3 by allowing renewals based on self-declaration and permitting MSMEs to join programme with 10 shipping bills in a year rather than 5 in each two halves of the year.

The ninth point is towards greater trade facilitation where allied legal metrology rules should be in sync with International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) for declarations on retail products for imports.

Finally, high and rising pendency of tax disputes is a major issue and there is a need to minimise income tax litigation by unclogging the pendency at the level of Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) and improving the effectiveness of ADR mechanism such as Advance Pricing Agreement (APA), Boards for Advance Rulings (BAR) and Dispute Resolution Scheme (DRS), the CII said.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.