Chitrangda on trying comedy for the first time: Had to let go of control, just enjoy the madness

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh, who tried her hand at comedy for the first time with Housefull 5, revealed she was initially nervous. However, she said she had to let go of control and simply enjoy the madness.

“I was nervous, honestly. Everyone else had already tuned into the rhythm, and I was finding my feet,” Chitrangda said.

But she surprised herself.

“Once I caught the rhythm, I was having the time of my life,” revealed the actress.

The actress also did a couple of stunts for the film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

“No rehearsals just right into it on set. I was punching, kicking, and getting knocked around. I felt like a kid,” she shared.

For an actor more often seen in dramatic, layered or romantic avatars, essaying the chaotic and playful character named Maya was new to the actress, who tagged it as liberating.

“Honestly, it was liberating,” she said.

Chitrangda added: “I had to let go of control and just enjoy the madness.”

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen. Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Housefull 5” released on June 6.

In June, the actress revealed that shooting for next film “Parikrama” was an emotional experience for her.

Chitrangda took to Instagram, where she shared a poster and several behind-the-scenes moments from the film, which is directed by Goutam Ghose. It also stars Marco Leonardi and Cristina Donadio.

She wrote as the caption: There are some films that entertain us .. and then there are some stories that are important to tell .. Parikrama is one such film that Ive had the pleasure to be part of .. shooting this film became an emotional experience for me ..”

The actress thanked Ghose, who is the only Indian to have been feted with the "Vittorio Di Sica" Award, Italy, in 1997.

Details about the film are under wraps.

