Chinnaswamy stampede: Event management firm approaches HC, seeks quashing of FIR

Bengaluru, June 9 (IANS) DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, named as an accused in the FIR by the Karnataka police in the June 4 Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case that claimed 11 lives, approached the High Court on Monday seeking the quashing of the FIR against it.

DNA submitted to the court that the plan to hold the celebration event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was made by the government and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The government itself had invited people to participate in the celebration.

"When India won the T20 World Cup title, the celebration event in Mumbai was held. There was no untoward incident even as 3 lakh people gathered. The Wankhede Stadium capacity is 32,000, and no such incident was reported there," the DNA said.

The petition claimed that the state government decided to hold an event in front of the Vidhana Soudha, where the police provided more security, while police presence at the stadium was insufficient. The firm had deputed 584 private security personnel. The state has ordered arrests to conceal its mistakes, the petition argued.

As per the Chief Minister's direction, two DNA staff have been arrested.

The petition further stated that on the day of the victory celebration, 2,450 packets of food were arranged for the police personnel at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, on the noon of June 4, the police took only 600 packets of food and used all 2,450 packets in the night. Even after the gate was opened at 3.30 p.m., there was a large crowd. The stampede occurred because of the lathicharge by the police, DNA's petition charged.

The petition stated that the Chief Secretary of the Karnataka government had discussed minute details and prepared the plan. The stampede occurred due to the celebration event held at the Vidhana Soudha by the government.

It further claimed that the tragedy resulted from people gathering in lakhs at both the Vidhana Soudha and the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The police had arrested Nikhil Sosale, the Marketing Head of RCB. Sunil Matthew, Kiran, and Sumanth from DNA Event Management in connection with the case. They are presently lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison. The CID is most likely to get their custody.

Earlier, in more trouble for the state government, the RCB franchise approached the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the criminal case lodged against them in the stampede case.

Elaborating on the RCB's preparations to hold the event, the petition stated that extensive discussions were held with the DNA Event Management firm and the officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The petition further underlined that the police gave oral confirmation for the victory parade and celebrations on June 4. RCB had announced that entry to the stadium was strictly upon registration on the official website and the issuance of passes. This was done to restrict the crowd to the limited capacity of the stadium, it stated.

Soon after the tragedy, CM Siddaramaiah had quickly moved into damage control mode and announced the suspension of five senior police officers, including the Bengaluru Commissioner and two other IPS officers.

