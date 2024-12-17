Child injured in stampede at Hyderabad theatre remains critical

Hyderabad, Dec 17 (IANS) The condition of nine-year-old Sri Tej, who was injured during a stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, remained critical.

The boy remained in the Intensive Care Unit at KIMS Hospital. According to doctors, he was on mechanical ventilation with minimal support of oxygen and pressures.

“His fever is reducing and on minimal inotropes, his vital parameters are stable. He is tolerating feeds well,” said a statement from the hospital.

“In view of static neurological status, tracheostomy is being planned to facilitate weaning from the ventilator,” said doctors.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C. V. Anand and Telangana Government Health Secretary Dr. Christina visited KIMS Hospital on behalf of the Telangana Government to inquire about the health condition of Sri Tej who was injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre two weeks ago.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that Sri Tej was brain-dead due to lack of breathing during the stampede and that it would take a long time to recover. He said that the doctors have informed him that the child is being treated with ventilator support and that the treatment is likely to be prolonged.

Health Secretary Dr Christina said that they are monitoring the health condition of Shri Teja regularly and hope for his speedy recovery.

The stampede occurred at Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads on December 4 during the premier show which was attended by the film’s hero Allu Arjun.

According to police, Mogudampalli Revathi (35) and her 9-year-old son Tej felt suffocated due to the large public influx in the theatre along with the actor. Police personnel on duty pulled them out, performed CPR and rushed them to a hospital where Revathi was declared dead.

Police have booked theatre management, Allu Arjun and his team for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Police arrested Allu Arjun on December 13. A city court had sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. However, Telangana High Court granted him interim bail the same day. The actor, who was listed as accused number 11 in the case, was released from jail the next morning.

Three other accused in the case, who were arrested earlier, were also released on bail.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.