Chidambaram attacks BJP's Malviya, asks will he direct his ire towards PM over Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a veiled dig at BJP leader Amit Malviya sharing his previous comments over the Women’s Reservation Bill and asked him if he will now direct his ire towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Will the spokesperson of the BJP now direct his ire towards the Prime Minister? Congress was the author of the Women's Reservation Bill. Dr Manmohan Singh's government was the mover of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha and got it passed on March 9, 2010. Congress is proud that the Bill will be introduced in the current session of Parliament. Sonia Gandhi will be the happiest political leader when the Bill is passed and will become law,” Chidambaram wrote on X.

He also attached some of the screengrab of some of the tweets of the BJP IT cell chief.

The Women’s Reservation Bill is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha during the day. Sources said that the Bill was cleared on Monday evening during the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

