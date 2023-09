September 19, 2023

Tirumala: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the traditional Pattuvastralu (silk robes) to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the Government on the occasion of the Swami Vari Brahmotsavams here on Monday. TTD archakas tied the parivattam to the Chief Minister at Sri Bedi Anjaneyaswami temple before he presented the pattuvastrams and had dharshan.