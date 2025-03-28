Chhattisgarh: PMAY turns dream into reality for Gariaband residents, beneficiaries thank PM Modi

Gariaband, March 28 (IANS) The impact of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship initiative of Central Government, is being felt in remote corners of the city in Chhattisgarh. Under this scheme, the government is making dreams of a 'pucca houses' (permanent home) come true for the residents particularly poor and marginalized families including the tribal families.

Many beneficiaries shared their stories of transformation, highlighting how their lives have improved with pucca homes. In the past, they were compelled to live in fragile kuchha houses, struggling to find shelter in difficult conditions. Today, thanks to PMAY, they are able to live with dignity in well-built homes, which has brought a sense of relief and joy to their lives.

Ramshila Bai, an elderly woman from the Kamar tribes and PMAY beneficiary spoke to IANS, saying, "Earlier, I had to live in the forest, making a temporary house out of straw. But now, with the help of PMAY, I am living in a pucca house. I am very thankful to Prime Minister Modi for making this possible for me."

Another beneficiary, Thakur Ram Yadav, also expressed his gratitude.

"I used to live in a mud house, but now, thanks to PM Awas Yojana, I have a pucca house. I am very happy with the change that it has brought to my life," he said.

A Panchayat member also echoed the sentiments of many villagers, explaining how PM Modi’s dream of providing a pucca house for every citizen is now becoming a reality.

"Our Prime Minister envisioned a nation where every family could have a permanent home. Today, with the Awas Yojana, this dream is coming true. Poor families, who once struggled to build their houses, now own homes of their own. As the government continues to survey and update the list, many more families are being included to receive the benefits," the Panchayat member told IANS.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for his visionary efforts that have made this possible."

District Panchayat CEO, Ghashi Ram Markam, explained the progress and the challenges of the scheme.

"There are two types of housing schemes – Pradhan Mantri Awas and PM-JANMAN scheme. While PM-JANMAN aims to uplift particularly vulnerable tribal groups, the PMAY focuses on helping the poor. People are being made aware of the prescribed standards, such as the 25-square-metre minimum size for each house, ensuring that they meet the approved size and can be completed within the allotted budget," he said.

Launched on June 25, 2015, PMAY is a national initiative aimed at providing affordable housing for all, with a target to construct 1.12 crore houses for eligible families in urban areas. The scheme not only aims to build houses but also emphasizes empowerment, with many of the beneficiaries being women, single mothers, widows, and marginalised communities. In fact, over 2.67 lakh houses have been approved specifically for women beneficiaries, and 90 houses have been allotted to transgender individuals.

Recently, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) approved the construction of 3.53 lakh more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0). The project covers ten states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, among others. This initiative underscores the commitment of the government to provide secure and dignified living spaces for the country's underprivileged.

