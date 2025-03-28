Foreign diplomats urge South Sudan to free Machar to avert crisis as mediation begins

Juba, March 28 (IANS) Foreign diplomats have called on South Sudanese President Salva Kiir to reverse action on the reported house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar to prevent further escalation of the country's political tensions.

In a joint statement issued in the South Sudanese capital of Juba on Thursday evening, the diplomats from Britain, the Netherlands, Norway, France, Germany, the United States, and the European Union delegation also called on Kiir and other leaders with control or influence over armed groups to order an immediate cease-fire.

The diplomats said they are gravely concerned about the reports that Machar has been detained at his residence.

"We call on President Kiir to reverse this action and to prevent further escalation. We note that First Vice President Machar's position in the government is established under Article 1.7.2 of the 2018 Peace Agreement (the R-ARCSS)," the foreign envoys said.

"We impress upon leaders of all parties the urgent need to engage without delay in direct dialogue and demonstrate the sincerity of their assertions that they are working for peace."

South Sudan's international peace partners, including the United Nations and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, have expressed concerns about the unfolding political situation in the country and appealed to the leaders to embrace dialogue to resolve the current standoff, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The current trajectory, if unchecked, could lead to a collapse of the transitional process and a relapse into full-scale war, with devastating consequences for the people of South Sudan and the region at large," IGAD said on Thursday.

The statement came after Machar was placed under house arrest on Wednesday night after an armed convoy led by top security officials, including the defence minister, entered his residence in Juba and disarmed his bodyguards.

The standoff has raised concerns that the world's newest country could slide back into conflict over six years after emerging from a civil war that left thousands of people dead and others displaced.

Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday appointed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a special envoy to South Sudan to help de-escalate the political tensions. Odinga was due to travel to South Sudan on Friday as part of regional efforts to defuse tensions.

Ruto said he called Kiir on Thursday about the situation leading to Machar's arrest and detention in South Sudan and later held consultations with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali before appointing Odinga.

The African Union (AU) Commission said the pan-African body would deploy the AU Panel of the Wise, chaired by Kenyan retired judge Effie Owuor, to support mediation efforts.

South Sudan gained independence in July 2011. However, war erupted in December 2013 between troops loyal to Kiir and opposition forces led by Machar, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths. The 2018 peace deal ended the fighting and established a unity government.

However, the relations between Kiir and Machar, who have dominated South Sudan's politics for decades, remain strained. The latest political tensions between the two leaders have unsettled many citizens and the international community.

