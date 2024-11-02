Chhath festival rush: Travellers face costlier bus rides

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) As Bihar’s Chhath festival approaches, people from across India are making their way back to their villages, creating a massive rush in transportation. Bihar-bound trains are packed to capacity, with crowded stations and cramped conditions across all classes, including sleeper and third AC.

To make matters worse, several special trains have been delayed by hours, leaving frustrated passengers anxious to reach home in time for the festival.

Despite running additional trains to manage the festive demand, Indian Railways is struggling to accommodate the sheer number of passengers. Private bus operators are stepping in to fill the gap, profiting from the situation by charging high fares.

Buses from cities like Delhi and Mumbai to North Bihar destinations, including Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, are reportedly running at full capacity, with fares significantly higher than usual.

Scenes at railway stations in Bihar, particularly in Patna, reflect a mix of relief and exhaustion. Passengers, who are happy to be home for Chhath, recount the challenges faced en route.

Trains from Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat are overloaded, causing difficulty for the elderly, women, and children, who struggle to navigate the crowded coaches. Many passengers have even abandoned their journeys midway, overwhelmed by the conditions.

Indian Railways, however, has increased the number of trains this year. According to East Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Saraswati Chandra, 7,296 special train trips are being run nationwide for the festive season this year, compared to 4,500 last year. Within East Central Railway’s jurisdiction, 5,088 trips had already been made by November 1, up from 2,121 last year.

The railway continues to add special trains, particularly on Saturdays, to ease the burden.

Yet, limited train availability is pushing many to opt for buses, where private operators are capitalising on the demand. Arbitrary fares are being charged, with reports of passengers paying as much as Rs 4,000 to travel from Delhi to Muzaffarpur. Many buses lack proper permits, adding to the safety concerns.

Passengers recounted harrowing times saying they are often forced to sit on benches instead of seats due to overcrowding, reflecting the desperation of those determined to reach home for Chhath despite all the inconveniences.

Chhath is a revered festival celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern UP. Dedicated to the Sun God, it involves rigorous rituals, fasting and offerings.

