Chetna remains trapped in Rajasthan borewell on 9th day of rescue operation

Jaipur, Dec 31 (IANS) The wait to rescue Chetna, the 3-year-old girl, trapped in a 700-foot deep borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli, got longer as the rescue operation faced delays after it was found that the tunnel had been dug in the wrong direction, bringing in difficulty to trace the location of the girl.

The tunnel being dug at a depth of around 170 feet has gone off course, according to Collector Kalpana Agarwal, who confirmed that the borewell spot was yet to be located. Despite this, efforts are ongoing, and rescue teams have not given up, said officials.

For the past four days, a team of six jawans has been working to dig a 10-foot tunnel. Initially, officials had cited challenges like low oxygen levels and rocks inside the tunnel. However, reports that the tunnel was being dug in the wrong direction surfaced raising concerns about the planning of the operation.

On December 30, both the Collector and NDRF had expressed hope that Chetna would soon be rescued. The family, holding onto this hope, remained by the borewell throughout the day.

Chetna, from Badiyali ki Dhani in Kiratpura, fell into the borewell while playing on December 23. She has been trapped at a depth of about 120 feet, enduring hunger and thirst ever since.

As the rescue operation faces delays, Chetna's family and the local villagers have accused the administration of negligence. They believe that prompt action could have led to an earlier rescue. In response, Collector Kalpana Agarwal met with the family on Monday evening around 6.30 p.m. to explain the difficulties being encountered in the rescue. She assured them that authorities are doing everything possible, and expert assistance is being sought. She acknowledged the complexity of the operation, which is why it is taking longer than expected.

"We have not lost hope yet, and we will continue to do our best," said Collector Agarwal. Multiple expert teams have been called in to reassess the operation.

Though the borewell spot has not yet been located, efforts to find it will continue by widening the tunnel's diameter, with the direction adjusted as needed.

