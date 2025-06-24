Chetan Hansraj highlights India’s bold move with ‘Kaal Nagari,’ the country’s first AI-Generated series

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) TV actor Chetan Hansraj opened up about his new show, “Kaal Nagari,” calling it a significant leap for Indian entertainment.

As the country’s first AI-generated series, the series marks a bold and innovative move that showcases India’s growing command over cutting-edge technology in storytelling. Hansraj expressed pride in being part of a project that sets a new benchmark without waiting for inspiration from the West.

Talking about how the idea came to life, Chetan shared, “People always used to think, ‘Someday we’ll make something like this.’ We didn’t just think it—we made it happen. We’ve put India on the global map for AI-generated content. We didn’t want to wait for America to do it first and then copy it. We said, ‘Let’s just do it.’”

The 'Brahmarakshas' actor also revealed that “Kaal Nagari” was completed in just two and a half months by a small, dynamic team of 8–9 young professionals, all in their early twenties. Driven by passion and determination, the team worked tirelessly to bring the project to life within a remarkably short timeframe.

The show unfolds in a fictional futuristic city where a journalist, a detective, and a principled police officer come together to take on a powerful crime syndicate that has gripped the city in fear and control. “We imagined what Bombay would look like 30–40 years into the future,” Chetan explained. “What if a gang takes over an entire city? That’s how the world of Kaal Nagari was born. The characters came to us almost as if they were being sent from above.”

Speaking about the initial challenges, the actor mentioned, “In the beginning, we were terrified. Nothing was working. Everything was failing. But then we cracked one thing, then another—and suddenly, it all started falling into place. We had to retake so many scenes in the first month. It was tough, but once we got it, the process became smooth.”

The 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' actor also shared that Kaal Nagari stands apart from conventional AI projects by offering complete performances—capturing every gesture, expression, and emotion through advanced digital mapping. His own acting was translated onto a virtual character, allowing the storytelling to retain its human depth while being powered by cutting-edge technology.

He also addressed the growing debate around AI and job security in the industry. Instead of replacing artists, Chetan believes AI is creating new opportunities. The series provided work to fresh talent who had never been given a break before. Looking ahead, the team even plans to involve non-actors—scanning their likeness, compensating them, and transforming them into digital performers.

“Kaal Nagari,” India’s first AI-generated series, is backed by ALTT.

