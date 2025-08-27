Chennai Police permit installation of 1,519 Vinayagar idols, issue guidelines

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Police have granted permission for the installation of 1,519 Vinayagar idols across the city for the Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations on Friday.

A massive security arrangement has been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities and prevent any untoward incidents.

Police officials said that more than 16,500 personnel, supported by thousands of home guards, will be deployed across the city. Patrol vehicles will make frequent rounds near the idol installations, and beat constables will be on alert throughout the day.

Organisers have been directed to appoint at least two volunteers at each site on a round-the-clock basis, in addition to installing CCTV cameras to keep the area under surveillance.

Senior officials, including Additional Commissioners N. Kannan (South), Pravesh Kumar (North) and G. Karthikeyan (Traffic), held a meeting earlier this week with representatives of Hindu organisations.

During the meeting, the police laid out clear rules for the installation and immersion of idols.

Among the requirements, organisers must secure permission from landowners and local civic authorities, as well as obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Fire Department and Tangedco. Applications have to be submitted at the local police stations along with a written undertaking to abide by the conditions.

The authorities have fixed the maximum height of idols at 10 feet. They also barred the installation of idols in sensitive areas such as near schools, hospitals, and places of worship to avoid disruption.

Use of slogans or banners that could potentially incite communal tension has been strictly prohibited.

In a statement, the police warned of severe action against those who flout the guidelines or attempt to cause public disturbance under the guise of celebration.

“We are committed to ensuring that the festivities are held peacefully, and public safety will remain our top priority,” a senior officer said.

With elaborate security measures, close coordination with civic agencies, and strict compliance requirements, the police have urged organisers and the public to extend full cooperation so that the Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations can be observed in a safe and harmonious manner.

