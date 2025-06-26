Charlize Theron shares what her daughters thought about her hairdo for ‘The Old Guard 2’

Los Angeles, June 26 (IANS) Hollywood actress Charlize Theron has shared what made her daughters terrified about her. The 49-year-old actress adopted the hairstyle for her part in the new movie ‘The Old Guard 2’ and it was something that didn’t sit well with her daughters.

The actress shared that her adopted daughters - Jackson, 12, and August, 9, were far from impressed with the look, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Charlize told the chat show Late Night with Seth Meyers, "I have two girls, and they're very, very... they're mostly very girly. And they think of me as a princess. And they want Mom to look like a princess. But they came back from school. I was in my bathroom and I was getting it cut and it had already been coloured. And I just remember looking over and they both came into the room really excited, and then they just both froze. And they just went... and one started crying”.

The Oscar-winning star shared, "One literally started bawling their eyes out. And I had to actually sit down with her and say, 'We all get to be who we want to be. And right now, Mom wants to wear a mullet.' I don't tell you what to do with your hair”.

Impersonating one of her children, Charlize added, "I still don't like it”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, The ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ actress revealed last month that her children are unimpressed by her Hollywood career.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Theron quipped, "My children have zero respect for me. It’s just unbelievable, I feel like I’m pretty humble, but every once in a while I’m like, 'There’s a f****** Oscar right there’. They are so not impressed with me”.

Charlize recalled an incident when her youngest child unflatteringly compared her with Tom Cruise. She explained, "I was picking up my youngest from dance yesterday and we drove past the new Mission Impossible poster where Tom Cruise is hanging onto some yellow plane, and he just looks really cool”.

She further mentioned, “My kids were with me when I shot ‘Old Guard 2’ and I worked on this incredibly intricate sequence where we brought in this amazing helicopter pilot, Fred North, and we were gonna choreograph me fighting helicopters and jumping on this real helicopter and hanging off. Shooting 99 per cent of it on a real helicopter as it’s trying to shake me off like a rag doll”.

“We took like two weeks to shoot this sequence and I was like, ‘Wow, I just did that, that’s really amazing’. And my child yesterday just looked at this poster of Tom Cruise and went, ‘It’s weird, he looks so much cooler than you did when you were hanging off the helicopter’. I was just like, ‘I hung off the helicopter, (can I have) some credit?’", she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.