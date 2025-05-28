Charli xcx says she wants to star in next ‘Final Destination’ film

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) Singer Charli xcx has suggested that she would like to feature in the seventh installment of the horror franchise “Final Destination” including some “it girls.”

While sipping a drink poolside on a sunny day in Sicily, Charli xcx said those who follow her online might have realised she’d been rewatching all the Final Destination movies in preparation for Bloodlines, reports people.com.

“The reason I love these movies is that they really are just about hot people getting killed,” she said, adding that she likes how there’s “no moral backbone” to the thriller franchise.

“It really is like, they’re hot, they’re cursed and they deserve to die,” the “360” singer said.

According to Charli xcx, no matter the cast, the films “do so well.” Still, she has some casting ideas.

“I was thinking, shouldn’t there be a sort of, ‘It Girl’ version to this franchise?" she questioned.

She added: "You know? Like a Final Destination with ‘It Girls.’ ”

Charli xcx went on to namecheck Rachel Sennott, Alex Consani, Gabbriette, Romy Mars, Quenlin Blackwell, Devon Lee Carlson and herself.

She also suggested “a scream queen like Jenna,” possibly referring to Jenna Ortega, whose credits include Scream, X, You, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Wednesday and a gory Sabrina Carpenter music video.

“An ‘OG’ scream queen like, I dunno, Sissy Spacek” would also make Charli xcx happy.

“Ok I’m in,” Sennott wrote in the comment section, as the British singer-songwriter replied, “let’s gooooooo.”

Meanwhile, a "horror auteur” like Ti West or Robert Rodriguez were two of her picks for directors.

“And everybody’s just like getting completely massacred. It’s just, like, bloody,” she said, adding, “Anyways, I just think it’s a good idea and I don’t think that the films would really have to change.”

In the original film, which was released in 2000, a student named Alex heads to Paris for a trip, however, while he's at the airport, he experiences an intense premonition about the plane exploding.

After getting nervous over his realistic visions, flight attendants escort him and several other passengers off the plane for unruly behavior. While they argue at the gate over their missed flight, the plane explodes midair, just as Alex described.

The survivors are then stalked by death, dying one by one in unimaginable ways, in the order they would have died if they remained on the plane.

