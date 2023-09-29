Change of Guard at India’s Battle Tank Facility in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) J. Rajesh Kumar is the new Director of Combat Vehicle Research & Development Establishment (CRDVE) here that rolls out India’s battle tanks.

He assumed charge following the superannuation of V. Balamurugan.

Kumar was previously the Associate Director in CVRDE for Main Battle Tank (MBT) Group and Project Director for the prestigious Light Tank Project. He has also been awarded as Outstanding Scientist.

He has played a key role in ramping up the order placement of 118 Arjun MBT Mk-1A tanks to the Indian Army (a big Make In India initiative) and significantly contributed for shaping up the first prototype of Light Tank.

Kumar possesses a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering and completed his Masters in Military Vehicle Technology from Royal Military College of Science (RMCS), Cranfield University, UK.

