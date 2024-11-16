Chandrababu Naidu's younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Hyderabad, Nov 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s younger brother and former MLA Nara Ramamurthy Naidu passed away here on Saturday, after a prolonged illness. He was 72.

Ramamurthy Naidu breathed his last at AIG Hospitals, where he was admitted three days ago for treatment of cardio-respiratory problems.

AIG Hospitals said in a statement that he developed asystole and cardiac arrest and could not be revived despite all efforts. He breathed his last at 12.45 p.m.

He was brought to the hospital on the night of November 14 in a state of cardiac arrest and was revived after one hour of cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Ramamurthy Naidu is survived by his wife Indira and two sons - actor and film producer Nara Rohit and Nara Girish.

The last rites will be performed on Sunday at his native village Naravaripalle in Chittoor district.

Ramamurthy Naidu, an agriculturist and businessman, was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 1994 from the Chandragiri constituency on the ticket of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He had a strained relationship with his elder brother ever since the TDP leadership cold-shouldered him following his defeat in the 1999 Assembly polls. He joined the Congress in 2003 but became inactive after being ignored. He later returned to the TDP but remained away from active politics due to his deteriorating health.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad from New Delhi in the evening. His son and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has reached the hospital.

Chandrababu Naidu’s sister-in-law and Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari, her husband Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and other members of Nandamuri family visited the hospital.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has condoled the death of Ramamurthy Naidu. He prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give comfort to the bereaved family members.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.