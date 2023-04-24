Chandigarh boys, Punjab girls win Federation Gatka Cup

Chandigarh, April 24 (IANS) The men's Gatka team of Chandigarh emerged victorious, while Punjab won the women's trophy in the inaugural Federation Gatka Cup organised by the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI) that concluded here on Monday.

The martial art of Gatka, as a modern sporting discipline, is a standardised style of stick fighting between two or more opponents.

Maharashtra won the Fair Play award, while Jharkhand won the Best Improved Team award during the two-day national tournament in which teams from 13 states took part.

Haryana's Arjmeet Kaur won the best women's player award, while Chandigarh's Yashpreet Singh received the best player award in the men's section.

The finals were inaugurated by Dalwinder Singh, Director Sports, Panjab University, Chandigarh, along with Sunil Rayat, Joint Director, Sports Department, Chandigarh Administration, and Harjeet Singh Grewal, President, National Gatka Association of India.

Grewal announced that the second Federation Gatka Cup would be organised in Chhattisgarh and the winners of the national competition during the Champions Gatka Trophy will be given cash prizes.

In the women's Gatka Soti (individual) final competition, Paramjit Kaur of Haryana won the gold after defeating Kajal of Jharkhand, while Punjab's Kirandeep Kaur and Mehak of Madhya Pradesh jointly won the bronze.

Similarly, in the Gatka Soti (individual) men's final, Gursagar Singh of Punjab won the gold, Jeevanjot Singh of Chandigarh won the silver and Arshdeep Singh of Chhattisgarh and Jaideep Singh of Uttarakhand won the bronze.

In the women's Farrie-Soti (team) event, Punjab's Harmeet Kaur, Jaspreet Kaur and Sumandeep Kaur won the gold, while Haryana's Kanchanpreet Kaur, Tamanna and Himanshi won the silver.

In the same event, Simranjit Kaur, Manjot Kaur and Paramjit Kaur of Jammu and Kashmir and Sukhum Kaur, Harpreet Kaur, Ishineet Kaur of Delhi jointly won the bronze.

In the men's Farrie-Soti (team) event, Chandigarh's Sarabjit Singh, Yashpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh won the gold. Bihar's Rishu Raj, Vishal Singh and Ankush Kumar won the silver, while Punjab's Viru Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Anmoldeep Singh and Chhattisgarh's Mandeep Singh, Rajveer Singh and Dipanshu Yadav jointly won the bronze.

