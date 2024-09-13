Chandigarh blast case: Key accused held in Punjab, ammunition recovered

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (IANS) Punjab Police on Friday arrested the main perpetrator among suspects involved in a low-intensity grenade explosion in Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 10 residential locality.

The explosion occurred at a house on Wednesday. The Chandigarh Police on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the two suspects.

The police have arrested the main perpetrator of the grenade blast case in a joint operation with the central Agency. The case is solved with the nabbing of Rohan Masih, resident of Amritsar rural, and identification of the other accused as well, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav wrote on X.

He said one 9MM Glock pistol along with ammunition recovered from his possession.

Further investigation to unravel the entire conspiracy is being done jointly in coordination with the Chandigarh Police.

The accused is in custody of State Special Operation Cell Amritsar, Yadav said.

In the preliminary disclosure, Rohan admitted his role in the grenade blast on September 11.

The owner of the house claimed that two people in an auto-rickshaw had hurled a grenade. The explosion shattered the window panes of the house, though no one was injured in the incident.

It is learnt that a retired Punjab Police officer lives in the house and the cops suspect him to be the target.

“There was a loud sound. Some pressure type low-intensity blast took place because of which some windows and pots were damaged,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kanwardeep Kaur, told the media after the explosion.

“The complainants were sitting on the verandah of the house. They saw the suspects,” the officer had said.

Teams of the bomb detection squad and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CISF) collected samples from the crime spot.

According to reports, the blast left a hole approximately 5-8 inches deep.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.