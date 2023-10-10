Chanda Kochhar's bail was only for 2 weeks, why is it continuing, asks SC

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Supreme Court, hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea challenging bail granted to former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar in a loan fraud case, on Tuesday asked why the bail period was still continuing.

As a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi heard the plea, Justice Trivedi asked Additional Solicitor GeneralS.V. Raju, appearing for the CBI, that why the Bombay High Court bail order of January 9, granting bail for two weeks only, was still continuing.

"Bail has been continuing. They keep filing letters. I do not know what is happening there," the ASG said.

The bench has listed the case for on Monday to allow the ASG to get instructions.

The apex court was hearing the CBI's appeal against the Bombay HC order from January that ordered the release of Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar from judicial custody in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case.

As the bench asked ASG about the next date of hearing in the high court and he responded that no fresh date has been announced yet, Justic Trivedi said: "You should have moved there".

Chanda Kochhar and her family is alleged to have received kickbacks over her tenure in lieu of loans provided to the Videocon group. In January, the Bombay High Court allowed the release of the Kochhars on a cash bail of Rs 1 lakh each and observed that the arrest was not in accordance with the law.

