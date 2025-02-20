Champions Trophy: Jamie Smith back as England name playing 11 for opener vs Australia

Lahore, Feb 20 (IANS) Jamie Smith will bat at No.3 for the first time in his ODI career and keep wicket for England in their Champions Trophy opener against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday. Joe Root, England’s long-time No. 3, moved down to No.4 in the final match of their recent 3-0 ODI series loss in India and will continue in that role. Smith, who has only batted at No.5 or 6 in his seven-match ODI career, steps into a new position in his first ICC tournament appearance.

England struggled with team balance after Jacob Bethell’s injury in India, appearing one batter short in the second ODI and lacking bowling depth in the third. They have opted for a batting-heavy lineup for the Champions Trophy opener, with Liam Livingstone at No. 7. As a result, Livingstone and Root will share 10 overs between them.

Root has previously batted at No. 4 in 56 of his 163 ODI innings, though most came early in his career. With Smith at No. 3, England's middle-order - Root, Harry Brook, and Jos Buttler - will be bolstered after recent collapses in India.

Smith featured in only two of England’s eight white-ball matches in India due to a calf injury but has recovered in time to face Australia. He will keep wickets ahead of Phil Salt - who will open alongside Ben Duckett.

Fast bowler Brydon Carse, sidelined by a toe injury for the second and third ODIs in India, has also been passed fit. He has been preferred over Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Saqib Mahmood and will bat at No. 8 as England’s third seamer, with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood leading the attack.

Australia, meanwhile, are missing five senior players: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh (all injured), along with Marcus Stoinis (retired from ODIs) and Mitchell Starc (personal reasons). The two sides last met in ODIs at the end of the 2024 English summer, with Australia winning 3-2.

England XI vs Australia: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

