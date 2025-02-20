Misa Bharti congratulates Rekha Gupta for becoming Delhi CM

Patna, Feb 20 (IANS) RJD MP Misa Bharti has extended her congratulations to Rekha Gupta on her appointment as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Bharti remarked, "I am a woman, and Rekha Gupta has been made the Chief Minister of Delhi, so many congratulations to her."

She further acknowledged the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's efforts in Delhi and expressed hope that Gupta would continue to serve the people effectively.

Bharti also highlighted the significance of a woman being appointed as Chief Minister by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after 2014.

Rekha Gupta, a 50-year-old former student leader, was sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister on February 20, 2025, following the BJP's victory in the local elections, marking the party's return to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Her appointment is notable, as it is uncommon for Indian political parties to name women to top positions. Gupta becomes the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi and is currently one of only two female Chief Ministers in India, alongside West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee referred to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as 'Mrityu Kumbh' (Death Kumbh), criticising the event's management and highlighting incidents of stampedes and inadequate facilities for the common people.

Misa Bharti said, “Don’t go by the word. The statement of Mamata Banerjee was related to mismanagement and several deaths due to stampede.”

Misa Bharti also expressed concerns over alleged disparities in the treatment of attendees at the Maha Kumbh.

“Many reports said preferential treatment for businessmen, politicians, and actors, while common people face neglect. Such discrimination is unacceptable,” Bharti said.

Reacting to Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati Yatra' and Tejashwi Yadav's 'Karyakarta Darshan Sah Samvad Yatra', Bharti distinguished the two.

“Nitish Kumar allegedly misusing government funds for his travels. His yatra lacks genuine purpose. In contrast, she praised Tejashwi Yadav's initiative, stating that he is actively engaging with the public to share his developmental vision for Bihar,” she said.

