‘Delhi means ‘Dil’’: India’s ‘heart’ won by BJP, says Tripura CM

Agartala, Feb 20 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister and former state BJP President Manik Saha on Thursday said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tireless work and relentless efforts for the welfare of the poor, youths, women and farmers, the party is winning most of the states in the country.

The Chief Minister, who has been in Delhi since last week and attended Thursday’s oath-taking ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers, said that after 27 years, the BJP has formed the government in the national capital.

“Delhi means ‘dil’ or heart. The country’s heart has been won by BJP,” said Saha, who was also a Member of the Rajya Sabha and former state President before becoming Chief Minister of Tripura in May 2022.

He said the BJP has been winning one state after another election and Prime Minister Modi has been working tirelessly and relentlessly for the welfare of the poor, youths, women, and farmers.

“Modi only thinks about the all-round development of India. He is also working for the protection of the country. I believe this victory will make us more powerful, and in the coming days, more progress will happen in Delhi,” Saha said.

He further added: “I want to congratulate the new Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, and her entire cabinet. They would work for the betterment of Delhi, following PM Modi’s guidance. They would fulfil Modi’s mission and vision.”

Tripura Chief Minister earlier thanked the people of Delhi for choosing the BJP and rejecting the "corrupt" Aam Aadmi Party government.

"We were expecting this result and I had predicted. This AAP government was involved with corruption, and people are aware of it so we also knew this was supposed to happen," Saha had told the media.

