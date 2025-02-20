Preparation for GIS at final stage, guests list being finalised: MP govt

Bhopal, Feb 20 (IANS) Preparations for the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2025 are in the final stage and the list of guests will be participating is being finalised, the Madhya Pradesh government said in statement on Thursday.

The entrepreneurs and from more than 60 countries have been invited to participate. The summit will witness participation from 13 ambassadors, six high commissioners, and several consul generals representing key strategic nations.

"The diplomatic delegation at GIS-2025 will be led by consul generals from Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and Malaysia, along with senior representatives from the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada," it said.

Notably, ambassadors from Nepal, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Burkina Faso, along with high commissioners from Rwanda, Seychelles, Jamaica, Lesotho, and Uganda, have confirmed their participation.

The government further informed that the World Bank will play a crucial role in GIS.

Additionally, the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) will be represented by Deputy Executive Director Dushyant Thakor.

"Key global trade and investment promotion agencies have confirmed their participation, including JETRO (Japan), German Trade & Invest, Invest Ottawa and top agencies from Italy, Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. These participation highlight strong cross-continental investment interest in Madhya Pradesh," the statement read.

Governor of Russia’s Ulyanovsk Region, Ruskkikh Alexey Yuryevich, will lead a high-level delegation including senior government officials and business leaders.

Also, Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Industry & Commerce, Raj Modi, will represent his country’s growing economic ties with Madhya Pradesh.

Several other ministerial delegations are also expected to confirm their participation soon. Germany will be a key partner with a 35-member delegation, including industry leaders from SAP, KPMG, and major venture capital firms. Japan's collaboration through JETRO focuses on key sector investments.

The United Kingdom will bring expertise in innovation and technology.

