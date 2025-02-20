PM Modi to inaugurate 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan here on Friday (February 21), an official said on Thursday. Marathi was recently granted Classical Language status by the Central government.

The Marathi literary gathering, being held in the national capital after 71 years, will celebrate the Marathi literature’s timeless relevance and explore its role in contemporary discourse, a statement read.

"Taking this further and celebrating the rich culture and heritage of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, on 21st February, at around 4.30 p.m., at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion," according to the statement, issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Sammelan will be a three day event. It will be held from February 21 to 23.

It will host a diverse array of panel discussions, book exhibitions, cultural performances, and interactive sessions with eminent literary figures.

The Sammelan will celebrate Marathi literature's timeless relevance and explore its role in contemporary discourse, including themes of language preservation, translation, and the impact of digitalisation on literary works.

The Marathi literary gathering being held in the national capital after 71 years also includes a symbolic literary train journey from Pune to Delhi, carrying 1,200 participants, showcasing the unifying spirit of literature.

It will feature over 2,600 poetry submissions, 50 book launches, and 100 bookstalls, among others.

The statement also mentioned that distinguished scholars, authors, poets, and literature enthusiasts from across the country will participate.

Marathi was among several other languages that were granted the status of Classical Language by the Central government in October last year.

Besides Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali were also granted the status of Classical Language.

