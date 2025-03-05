Champions Trophy: Ian Healy slams Connolly’s reckless approach in SF against India

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy has launched a scathing critique of Cooper Connolly’s batting approach in Australia’s ICC Champions Trophy semi-final defeat against India.

Connolly, who was a late addition to the squad, failed to justify his selection as he departed for a nine-ball duck against India’s high-quality pace attack. Australia, after struggling to 264 all out, saw India chase the target comfortably with four wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

Healy did not hold back in his assessment of Connolly’s approach, particularly criticising his poor shot selection. "I got so angry. Travis Head was gesturing about how slow the wicket was, trying to communicate with his partner. But Connolly just kept swinging. In those conditions, you have to work the ball around and not just go for wild shots," Healy said on SENQ Breakfast.

“He faced nine balls and didn’t touch the first eight. Then he nicked the ninth. He was swiping away square on the off-side, not even watching the ball. His footwork was absent, his shot selection was poor, and his technique suffered because of it," he added.

The former cricketer emphasised that in a high-pressure knockout match, patience and tactical awareness are crucial, qualities that Connolly failed to exhibit.

“There were three and a half hours of hard work ahead, and instead of grinding it out, it was just reckless thinking. You’ve got to get the ball on the bat and use your footwork. His head was watching the gap where he thought the ball would go, instead of actually watching the ball.”

With the loss, Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign came to a bitter end, while India advanced to the final, where they will face either South Africa or New Zealand on Sunday.

