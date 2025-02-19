Champions Trophy: Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain, says PCB

Karachi, Feb 19 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that opener Fakhar Zaman is being assessed for a muscular sprain after he walked off the field just two deliveries into Pakistan’s Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand at the National Stadium.

“Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain, and further updates will be provided in due course,” the PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan’s title defence got off to an unfortunate start, as Zaman appeared to suffer a lower-back injury while sprinting to cut off a boundary in the opening over. New Zealand’s Will Young had driven Shaheen Afridi through the covers, prompting a full-tilt chase from the left-hander. Though Zaman managed to stop the ball and relay it to Babar Azam, he immediately signaled discomfort and walked off with the team physio.

The setback added to Pakistan’s recent injury concerns, as Saim Ayub had already been ruled out of the tournament with an ankle fracture sustained while fielding in a Test against South Africa. His absence had forced Pakistan to recall Zaman into their ODI setup, making his early exit even more concerning.

Despite this blow, Pakistan received a fitness boost before the match, with fast bowler Haris Rauf declared fit to play after recovering from a side strain. The game also held historical significance, marking the return of ICC tournament cricket to Pakistan for the first time since 1996. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first against New Zealand.

New Zealand began their Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Pakistan with intent, as openers Will Young and Devon Conway put on a steady 39-run partnership in the first 7.3 overs.

However, Pakistan soon struck back, first through Abrar Ahmed, who dismissed Conway with a brilliant carrom ball that pitched on middle and leg before crashing into off-stump. The pressure intensified when Naseem Shah followed up with a beauty to send Kane Williamson back for just 1, angling the ball in before it straightened to kiss the outside edge. New Zealand, once cruising, were reduced to 48/2 at the end of the powerplay, as Pakistan fought back strongly despite their early injury concerns.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.