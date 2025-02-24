Champions Trophy: Bracewell credits four-wicket haul vs Bangladesh to ‘familiar conditions’

Rawalpindi, Feb 24 (IANS) New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell wreaked havoc on Bangladesh’s top order and claimed a four-wicket haul to limit the opposition to 236/9 in the ICC Champions Trophy clash at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Monday.

The off-spinner's remarkable spell of 4-26, including 43 dot balls, was the best-ever figure by a New Zealand spinner in the tournament's history. Bracewell’s 10-over spell ensured Bangladesh's innings never gained momentum.

The 34-year-old credited his performance to the wind factor that played an effect and provided home-like conditions for Bracewell.

"Funny one, once you let go you don't have much control of what happens at the other end. My day today. You take the good and the bad. Nice to get some assistance from the wind, I'm from Wellington so nice to have familiar conditions,” said Bracewell

With the average first innings score at Rawalpindi being 242 and dew expected to play into effect in the second innings, New Zealand have a solid shot at attempting to seal the semis spot from Group A with a win in the match.

Bracewell also acknowledged that batting seemed to get a bit easier towards the end of the first innings and hopes his side will take full advantage of the conditions.

“Looked like it got a bit easier at the back end, so hopefully it slides on and we can get off to a good start,” he added.

Alongside Bracewell, William O’Rourle chipped in with two wickets while Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry combined for one wicket apiece.

For Bangladesh, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for his side with a patient 77 while Jaker Ali added some support down the order but Bangladesh lacked partnerships in the death overs and were restricted to 236/9 in 50 overs.

