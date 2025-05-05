Champions League: Barca-Milan; PSG-Arsenal with all to play for as road to Munich heats up

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) After a captivating first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals, the stage is set for a thrilling conclusion before the road leads to Munich for the grand finale. The mid-week clashes delivered a whirlwind of emotions — Barcelona played out a dramatic 3-3 draw against Inter, while Arsenal fell short at home, losing to a charismatic Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) side. With the second leg approaching, football fans across India are eager to tune in to Sony Sports Network to witness how the drama unfolds.

The week kicks off with Barcelona facing Inter Milan at the iconic San Siro. Inter’s passionate home support will look to rattle the Catalan giants in what promises to be a fierce encounter.

On paper, a 3-3 draw in Barcelona seems like a great result for Inter. However, considering they raced to a 2-0 lead (with a goal inside the first 30 seconds), both teams walked away with a sense of unfinished business.

The Nerazzurri now have the advantage of playing at home, but they’ll need to push forward — a strategy that could expose vulnerabilities at the back. This was evident in the first leg, where Barcelona mounted a comeback from 2-0 down to level the match.

For Barcelona, playing with their signature flair is key, but so is solving the challenge posed by Inter’s aerial threat — something that clearly troubled them in the opening leg.

The second semifinal clash between Arsenal and PSG is equally finely poised, with the French side holding a slender advantage. Ousmane Dembele’s early strike in London — his eighth goal in nine Champions League games since the start of 2025 — has put Paris within touching distance of only their second-ever final.

However, Dembele might miss the return leg due to injury, adding uncertainty to PSG’s campaign. Despite the lead, the French champions cannot afford to be complacent. Arsenal, known for their unpredictability and history of pulling off upsets in big games, could level the tie early and shift momentum.

PSG have won 18 of the 19 UEFA ties in which they secured a first-leg away victory. The only exception was a memorable 2018/19 defeat to Manchester United when they lost on away goals after a 2-0 win in the first leg and a 3-1 loss at home.

Where & When: Inter Milan will host FC Barcelona at the San Siro Stadium, Milan, on Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST.

Arsenal will travel to Parc des Princes, Paris, to take on Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch: All UEFA Champions League matches are broadcast on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on Sony Liv.

