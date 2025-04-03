Chaiti Chhath Puja: Devotees in Bihar celebrate ‘Sandhya Arghya’ with great enthusiasm

Patna, April 3 (IANS) The sacred banks of the Ganga in Bihar turned into vibrant hubs of faith and devotion as devotees gathered in large numbers to celebrate the third day of Chaiti Chhath Puja, known as the Sandhya Arghya (evening offering).

This cherished festival, rooted in folk traditions, saw immense participation across Bihar, with special security arrangements ensuring the safety of the devotees.

In Patna, the Ganga Ghats buzzed with the spirit of devotion as thousands gathered to offer prayers to the setting sun.

The administration had bolstered security with CCTV cameras, drones, and the deployment of SDRF teams alongside the police force to manage the massive crowd and ensure a smooth celebration. Barricades were set up to regulate the flow of devotees, while continuous monitoring maintained peace and order.

The atmosphere was equally divine in Nalanda, where thousands thronged the Baba Maniram Akhara Ghat in Bihar Sharif. Devotees, dressed in traditional attire, performed rituals with great reverence, offering Sandhya Arghya to Lord Bhaskar (Sun God).

The serene ghat was a canvas of devotion, adorned with flowers, candles, and the vibrant colors of festive attire. Special arrangements were made to ensure the comfort of the devotees, with tight security to manage the large gathering.

Similarly, in Bhagalpur, the Chaiti Chhath celebrations lit up the ghats of Ajaibinaath Dham and Bateshwar Sthan in Sultanganj. Devotees, especially women observing the fast, took holy dips in the Ganga, praying with ladles in hand, seeking blessings for peace and prosperity. The enthusiasm was palpable as families gathered, with heartfelt prayers echoing across the ghats.

Chaiti Chhath Puja, celebrated with fervour in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, spans four days, beginning on the fourth day of the Chaitra month’s Shukla Paksha and concluding on the seventh day. The festival is dedicated to worshipping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, with devotees observing rigorous fasts and performing rituals to fulfill their wishes.

This four-day festival is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe strict fasting and offer prayers during Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya to seek blessings for happiness and prosperity.

The final day, known as Usha Arghya, is on April 4, 2025, when devotees will greet the rising sun with prayers, marking the end of this spiritual journey.

