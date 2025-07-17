Centre sets ball rolling for India's Automotive Mission Plan 2047

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Ministry of Heavy Industries has initiated the formulation of the Automotive Mission Plan 2047 (AMP 2047) aimed at enhancing innovation, global competitiveness, and sustainable development to establish India as a global automotive leader by 2047, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The initiative is a strategic roadmap aligned with the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision, building on the achievements of previous Automotive Mission Plans, which promoted the significant growth in India’s automotive sector through stakeholder collaboration, the statement explained.

The inaugural meeting of the AMP 2047 Sub-Committees was held here to outline the objectives and framework.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Hanif Qureshi, said, "The vision for 2047 is not an aspiration but a strategic roadmap, backed by concrete targets for sector growth, exports, and industry advancement. We must think beyond specific technologies or companies and focus on India's global standing in 2047, aiming to increase our share in global automotive trade through innovation and quality."

Representatives from various ministries, including the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, DPIIT, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change and industry bodies such as SIAM, ACMA, and CII, FICCI, academic institutions, research think tanks and testing agencies attended the meet to start an industry-led effort to shape AMP 2047.

The initiative seeks to integrate the collective vision of stakeholders, including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), auto component manufacturers, policymakers, academia, and end users, to address challenges like technological advancements and charging infrastructure. Seven Sub-Committees, comprising experts from government, industry, and academia, will guide the development of a comprehensive plan targeting milestones for 2030, 2037, and 2047.

The Ministry, under the guidance of Minister for Heavy Industries H. D. Kumaraswamy, underscores its commitment to building a self-reliant, innovative, and sustainable automotive ecosystem. Multiple Sub-Committee meetings will consolidate ideas and data for presentation to the Apex Committee, chaired by Kamran Rizvi, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.