Centre rolls out 4 per cent quota in govt housing for persons with disabilities

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday announced a reservation of 4 per cent in the allotment of Central government housing to persons with disabilities, as part of the government’s move to ensure “equity, dignity, and accessibility in public services".

“In alignment with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the Directorate of Estates has issued an Office Memorandum to ensure fair access to central government residential accommodations for persons with disabilities,” according to an official statement.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar has taken a landmark step towards inclusive governance, reaffirming the commitment to equal opportunities for all citizens under the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan and PM Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the statement said.

This initiative reflects the government’s dedication to the empowerment of every citizen and also strengthens the foundation of an inclusive and accessible India, the statement added.

The government also runs various schemes, though the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) is a governmental body in India dedicated to promoting the rights and well-being of individuals with disabilities.

Established under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, DEPwD plays a pivotal role in formulating policies, programmes, and initiatives aimed at fostering inclusivity, accessibility, and empowerment for persons with disabilities (PWDs) across the nation.

The DEPwD's mandate encompasses various aspects of disability empowerment, including education, employment, social security, accessibility, and rehabilitation. Through its initiatives, DEPwD strives to enhance opportunities for PWDs to participate actively in societal, economic, and cultural spheres, thereby ensuring their full integration and contribution to national development.

Key initiatives undertaken by DEPwD include the Accessible India Campaign, which aims to create barrier-free environments and promote accessibility in public infrastructure and transportation systems. Additionally, DEPwD oversees the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPwD Act), which provides a comprehensive legal framework for safeguarding the rights and entitlements of PWDs.

By advocating for inclusive policies, facilitating capacity-building programs, and collaborating with stakeholders at various levels, DEPwD plays a crucial role with the aim of fostering a more equitable and inclusive society by helping persons with disabilities realize their full potential and lead dignified lives.

