Centre publishes book on maritime history of ports, docks in Mumbai region

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) The Centre has published a book on the history of ports and docks in the Mumbai region under the auspices of the Maritime Mumbai Museum Society (MMMS), which was released by Governor Ramesh Bais.

Entitled "Gateways to the Sea – Historic Ports and Docks of Mumbai Region", the book is a compilation of the history of ancient ports/docks in and around the country's commercial capital like Sopara, Vasai, Versova, Mahim, Alibaug, Chaul and others.

Comprising 18 chapters, the book has been written by renowned historians, authors, researchers and architects as an initiative of MMMS to tell the maritime heritage of Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Bais said that India's prosperity in the past was attributed to the vast maritime heritage of the country, while noting that those countries which mastered the over the sea prospered.

Since then, many cities have been built around ports and Mumbai emerged as the financial capital of India due to the development of the ports in the vicinity.

The study of the past and present ports and docks is important in tracing the progress of the country as a nation, and their history could also unravel how some cities emerged or lost their importance or went into oblivion over time, the Governor pointed out.

As India strives to become the third largest global economy, the role of the ports in the country will be even more important, Bais added, saying he would recommend the book for inclusion into the study curriculum of colleges and universities in the state.

Other dignitaries present included MMMS president Capt K.D. Bahl, Vice-President Anita Yewle, retired Vice-Admiral Indrasheel Rao, book Editor Dr. Shefali Shah, the government's publication department representative Sangeeta Godbole, plus the authors.

