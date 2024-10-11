Centre notifies guidelines for ‘Innovative Projects’ under PM Surya Ghar Yojana

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The government on Friday notified guidelines for implementation of ‘Innovative Projects’ under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Under the scheme component 'Innovative Projects’, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked to encourage advancements in rooftop solar technologies, business models and integration techniques.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, it seeks to identify and support startups, institutions, and industries in piloting new concepts, with a focus on emerging solutions like blockchain-based peer-to-peer solar trading, smart materials, and rooftop solar integrated with electric vehicles and battery storage.

To drive this forward, the ministry will invite proposals and encourage joint research and international collaborations.

National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) will serve as the Scheme Implementation Agency (SIA) for the Innovative Projects Component.

Selected projects will receive financial assistance of up to 60 per cent of the project cost or Rs 30 crore, whichever is lower. Additionally, annual awards for innovation will be granted to encourage further advancements, with prizes up to Rs 1 crore, announced the government.

The Centre approved the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana on February 29, 2024, with the aim to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and empower residential households to generate their own electricity.

The scheme has an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore and is to be implemented till FY 2026-27. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme will also benefit the future generations.

The scheme is being implemented by a National programme Implementation Agency (NPIA) at the National level and by the State Implementation Agencies (SIAs) at the state level.

The scheme provides for a subsidy of 60 per cdent of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2kW capacity and 40 percent of additional system cost for systems between 2 to 3kW capacity. The subsidy has been capped at 3kW capacity.

At current benchmark prices, this will mean Rs 30,000 subsidy for 1kW system, Rs 60,000 for 2kW systems and Rs 78,000 for 3kW systems or higher.

