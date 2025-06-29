Centre issues model rules to states/UTs to aid ease of doing business in agroforestry

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) In a major step to promote agroforestry and simplify regulations for farmers, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Sunday issued the ‘Model Rules for Felling of Trees in Agricultural Lands’.

These rules aim to support states and Union Territories in easing procedures related to tree-based farming and timber production.

The main objective of these model rules is to streamline the regulatory framework for the felling of trees on agricultural lands.

By doing so, the Centre hopes to boost agroforestry, which is the practice of growing trees along with crops.

Agroforestry offers several benefits, including improving rural livelihoods, increasing tree cover, conserving biodiversity, enhancing soil health, and contributing to water conservation and climate resilience.

The new model rules make it easier for farmers and other stakeholders to register their agroforestry lands, manage tree harvesting, and handle the transportation of timber.

With simplified procedures, the initiative is expected to encourage greater participation in agroforestry and reduce the dependence on natural forests for timber.

To ensure proper implementation, the State Level Committee formed under the 2016 Wood-Based Industries Guidelines will take charge of promoting agroforestry and overseeing timber production from farmlands.

The committee will also be responsible for empanelling agencies that will verify tree-felling applications.

As per the rules, applicants will have to register their plantations on the upcoming National Timber Management System (NTMS) portal.

This will involve uploading details like land ownership, farm location with a KML file, tree species, and the plantation period.

The portal will also allow applicants to update plantation details and upload geotagged photos for better traceability.

When a farmer wants to harvest trees, they can apply online through the NTMS portal by giving specific details of the trees.

The empanelled agencies will then conduct site inspections and submit verification reports. Based on these reports, tree-felling permits will be issued for agricultural lands.

Divisional Forest Officers will monitor these agencies to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Ministry has urged all states and Union Territories to examine the model rules and consider adopting them.

