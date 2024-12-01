Centre issues 1.3 crore Digital Life Certificates to pensioners in Campaign 3.0

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) The Centre's Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare has successfully concluded its Campaign 3.0 with the issuing of 1.30 crore Digital Life Certificates pensioners, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

This initiative, launched to simplify life digital life certificate submissions, particularly for super senior pensioners, has set significant milestones by leveraging innovative technologies and widespread collaboration with all the stakeholders, the statement said.

Over 39 lakh digital life certificates (DLCs), representing more than 30 per cent, were generated using Face Authentication Technology.

This is a 200 times increase over DLC 2.0 Campaign. This groundbreaking technology proved particularly beneficial for; elderly pensioners with faded fingerprints; differently-abled individuals facing mobility challenges and pensioners living in rural and remote areas, the statement said.

"As of 30th November, 2024, over 1.30 crore DLCs were processed, building on previous campaigns. By March 2025 it aims to achieve over 1.60 crore of DLC submissions," the statement added.

Focused efforts led to the submission of a substantial number of DLCs by pensioners aged 80 and above, more than 8 Lakh DLCs submitted. IPPB took the lead in delivering doorstep services for super senior pensioners.

The campaign strived to achieve a saturation model, aimed at complete coverage across the country to ensure no pensioner was left behind, prioritizing underserved populations.

Collaborative efforts by banks, post offices, and volunteer networks underpinned the campaign’s universal coverage model.

State-wise Maharashtra achieved 20 lakh DLCs through strong coordination and public awareness campaigns followed by Tamil Nadu with 13 lakh DLCs and Uttar Pradesh processed 11 lakh DLCs while West Bengal recorded 10 lakh DLCs.

Outstanding contributions by Key Ministries include:

1. Central Civil: Facilitated 6 lakh DLCs, with significant use of face authentication.

2. Defence: Processed 25 lakh DLCs, serving retired armed forces personnel.

3. Railways: Delivered 4 lakh DLCs, supporting retired employees.

4. Posts: 3 Lakh DLC submissions.

5. Telecom: Enabled 3 lakh DLCs, leveraging its extensive network.

6. Leading banks like SBI, IPPB, PNB, and Canara Bank played a critical role in the campaign's success by generating 11.3, 7.3, 2.7 and 1.8 Lakh DLCs respectively. Banks have conducted specialised camps in 150 cities covering 750+ locations, assisting pensioners with limited digital resources.

These efforts ensured that pensioners without access to smartphones or the internet could submit their life certificates with ease. All Pension Disbursing Banks achieved 40 per cent of the DLCs, which is another first.

This percentage will further increase in December 2024 when residual pensioners submit their DLCs, the statement said.

Aligned with the Digital India vision, the DLC campaign embodies the Prime Minister's efforts to enhance the ease of living for senior citizens.

In his Mann Ki Baat on November 24, 2024, he lauded the initiative's ability to empower elderly pensioners with technology, enabling them to submit DLCs from their homes.

