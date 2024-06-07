Centre gears up for International Day of Yoga 2024

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) and the Ministry of AYUSH on Friday started the preparations for the organisation of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2024.

The scale and the level of celebration of the IDY have increased every year since the recognition of June 21 as the "International Yoga Day".

On the occasion of the 9th IDY 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the festivities at the UN headquarters attended by delegates from 135 nations.

A Guinness World Record was set with 135 nations participating in the Yoga celebration. The event was also celebrated on a larger scale with new initiatives.

The estimated participation in the IDY 2023 was 23.4 crore.

As IDY 2024 approaches, the Media Units of the I&B Ministry started preparing to organise a variety of programme activities to create awareness about the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) along with awareness about the benefits of practising Yoga.

Key activities are planned by various media units including Press Information Bureau, Prasar Bharati, New Media Wing, and others.

Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati will be broadcasting and telecasting different programmes through Doordarshan (DD)/All India Radio (AIR) Network. Akashvani will broadcast programmes to promote Yoga as a way of life and for the overall wellness of people.

The New Media Wing (NMW) would be conducting activities like the ‘Yoga with Family’ contest through the I&B ministry’s social media accounts as a challenge for families to do Yoga together and upload reels using the Yoga Geet. A ‘Yoga Quiz - Guess the Aasan’ will also be organised and the IDY 2024 Podcast will be released.

Apart from this, various Media Units and Organizations of the Ministry of I&B will organise sessions/workshops on yoga as a run-up to IDY. Yoga camps, seminars, etc., will also be conducted this year to promote yoga and wellness among the employees.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.