Centre firm on bolstering coal sector to boost self-reliance: Minister

Gandhinagar, March 3 (IANS) The government is committed to strengthening the coal sector through progressive policy measures such as commercial mining which are opening new avenues for private sector participation and reducing India's dependence on coal imports, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, said on Monday.

Speaking at the roadshow for 'Commercial Coal Mine Auctions and Opportunities in the Coal Sector’ here, Dubey emphasised that these efforts align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', ensuring a steady and sustainable supply of coal to industries while driving economic growth.

Dubey further highlighted the ministry’s commitment to enhanced safety measures for mineworkers, community welfare and regional development, ensuring that coal mining not only fuels industrial growth but also uplifts local communities through employment generation, skill development and social infrastructure projects.

He also reaffirmed the government’s focus on environmental sustainability, emphasising that coal-mining operations are aligned with strict environmental norms, progressive land reclamation practices, and initiatives like coal gasification to reduce carbon emissions.

The ministry remains committed to fostering an efficient, competitive, and responsible coal-mining ecosystem that balances economic progress with environmental stewardship

The roadshow is part of the ministry’s continuous efforts to engage with potential investors, highlighting the vast opportunities in commercial coal mining, and reinforce India’s commitment to energy security and self-reliance in the coal sector.

In her welcome address, Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, emphasised the potential of commercial coal mining in shaping India's energy future. She highlighted that coal will remain a crucial pillar of India’s energy security for decades, driving industrial growth and ensuring an uninterrupted power supply.

Furthermore, she stated that the ministry is actively fostering an enabling ecosystem to encourage private sector participation by streamlining processes, offering financial incentives, and enhancing the ease of doing business. She made a special mention of the Single Window Clearance System, stating that it has expedited clearances, and ensured a level playing field for all stakeholders.

The additional secretary also noted that the series of roadshows from Kolkata to Mumbai to Ahmedabad have provided investors with valuable insights into the auction framework and policy landscape. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparent, investor-friendly policies while also promoting advanced mining technologies, coal gasification, and sustainable mining practices.

