Centre establishes indigenous 5G lab at Gauhati University

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The government on Thursday said it has established an indigenous 5G lab at Gauhati University in Assam, that enables the faculty and students in gaining practical insights into an end-to-end 5G system.

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the telecom R&D centre of the government, established the 5G lab to help faculty and students develop a deeper understanding of 5G technology, system capabilities while exploring new 5G use cases and applications and provide a foundation for advanced research and specification development for 6G technologies.

In addition to the 5G use case lab at Gauhati University, the government has also established 5G use case lab at IIT Guwahati and NIT Silchar to support students, startups and MSMEs in testing and developing 5G-based use case applications and solutions, informed Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The Centre has approved ‘Semicon India’ programme with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore for the development of semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

It also cleared Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL)’s proposal for setting up of Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon, Assam, with an investment of Rs 27,120 crore and a production capacity of 48 million Units per day.

The government has taken several measures to bridge the digital divide in rural Assam.

“BharatNet project is being implemented in a phased manner to provide broadband connectivity to all Gram Panchayats (GPs) and villages beyond GPs on demand basis in the country, including Assam,” said the minister.

The Department of Telecommunications has also funded following research and development project to IIT Guwahati to promote Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to accelerate Assam’s digital transformation and establishing it as a technology hub, according to the minister.

