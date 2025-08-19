Centre discriminating against Telangana in urea supply: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the Central government was discriminating against Telangana by failing to supply urea as per the state’s actual needs.

He urged the Centre to immediately supply urea to the farmers of Telangana under their sanctioned requirements.

He said that Members of Parliament from Telangana had already raised the issue with Union Ministers, highlighting the problems arising from the inadequate supply of urea to the state despite the approved allocation.

In a post on social platform ‘X’, the Chief Minister pointed out that although 8.30 lakh metric tonnes of urea had been allocated to Telangana for the current Kharif season, only 5.32 lakh metric tonnes had been supplied so far - a shortfall of nearly 3 lakh metric tonnes - causing significant hardship for farmers across the state.

He also referred to a representation submitted to the Union Minister for Fertilisers and Chemicals, J. P. Nadda, by the state’s Members of Parliament.

The Chief Minister further stated that he had personally taken up the matter with the Union Minister and that State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao had also written multiple times to the Centre regarding the issue.

He also criticised the Centre for its continued negligence, noting that despite repeated efforts by Telangana MPs - including raising the matter in Parliament and staging protests on behalf of farmers - the supply still does not match the approved quota.

The Chief Minister reiterated his demand for the immediate delivery of urea in line with the sanctioned allocation to protect the interests of Telangana’s farmers.

In another post, the Chief Minister thanked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for standing with Telangana farmers.

She joined the Congress MPs from the state in their protest in front of the Parliament.

It is disgusting that the politically expedient BJP-BRS partnership is openly conspiring against the farmers of Telangana to deny them urea to create agrarian distress. BJP and BRS have started colluding to create a needless urea scarcity in the state for illegitimate political gains, he said.

“Union Ministers from Telangana are busy pleasing the PM, and BRS MPs are not seen in Parliament; it is Smt Priyanka Gandhi ji who stood up with Congress MPs,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also thanked Priyanka Gandhi for standing with Telangana farmers in Parliament and raising their concerns on urea supply alongside Telangana MPs.

During a meeting with Nadda on Monday, the Congress MPs had demanded the immediate supply of 3.5 lakh tonnes of urea to Telangana.

MP Kiran Kumar Chamala said Nadda assured them that urea would be supplied to Telangana within a week.

