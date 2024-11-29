Centre approves Rs 200 crore for iconic tourist places in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 29 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the Central government has approved Rs 200 crore to develop two iconic tourist places in the state- Rang Ghar and State Zoo.

Chief Minister Sarma also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the approval of the special assistance to Assam.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: "Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for approving close to Rs 200 cr to develop Assam's two iconic tourist sites- Rang Ghar and State Zoo under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment."

Meanwhile, in an endeavour to elevate the artistic, cultural, and handicraft traditions of the Northeast, while simultaneously fostering the growth of the region's tourism sector, the 12th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) was inaugurated on Wednesday in Kaziranga by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in presence of Chief Minister Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said it was an immense honour to host the International Tourism Mart for a third time in the region.

He expressed that this edition of the Mart would serve as a vibrant platform for the display of the Northeast's multifaceted heritage - its culture, folk traditions, and the rich panorama of its historical narratives.

The Chief Minister alluded to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, having spent a night at Kaziranga, bore witness to the park’s remarkable biodiversity, particularly its famed one-horned rhinoceros population.

He mentioned other dignitaries, such as President Droupadi Murmu and former President Ram Nath Kovind, who too were captivated by Kaziranga's natural beauty.

CM Sarma noted with pride the recent recognition of Charaideo Maidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attributing this achievement to the concerted efforts of both the Prime Minister and the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism.

He emphasised Charaideo's historical significance, particularly during the six centuries of Ahom rule, which contributed to Assam's remarkable advancements in myriad fields during that time. The Chief Minister hailed this as a monumental success for the people of Assam, one that attests to the enduring legacy of the region.

