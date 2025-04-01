Central varsities in Manipur play crucial role in national integration: Governor

Imphal, April 1 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday said that central universities in Manipur play a crucial role in national integration since they attract students from across the country.

He highlighted how this exchange provides students from other states an opportunity to experience Manipur’s rich cultural heritage and history.

The event was organised as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme and showcased the rich cultural heritage of Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha.

The event witnessed messages from the Governors of Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha, highlighting the deep cultural and historical ties.

Students from the Central Agricultural University (CAU), Manipur, and the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Manipur, showcased cultural performances reflecting the diverse traditions of Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha.

The Governor encouraged the students to be ambassadors of Manipur and to highlight Manipur’s rich historical and cultural heritage when they travel outside the state. He also highlighted the various student exchange programmes that promote cross-cultural understanding and help strengthen interstate bonds.

Later, the Governor interacted with the students.

Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Governor, Sumant Singh, and other senior officials attended the event.

The Central Agricultural University (CAU) was established under the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) on January 26, 1993, with its headquarters at Imphal. It is a fully residential university covering all the northeastern states, except Assam, under its jurisdiction. The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Manipur, is an institute of national importance established in 2015 under the Union Ministry of Education. The objective of the institute is to develop technology and manpower for Information Technology (IT) related industries and make Manipur a preferred destination for providing IT-related services and a gateway to South-East Asia.

