Central team to visit flood-hit Telangana tomorrow

Hyderabad, July 30 (IANS) The Centre has decided to depute an inter-ministerial central team to Telangana for assessment of the damages caused by floods.



Union Tourism Minister and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the decision was taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after senior BJP leaders from the state called on him in New Delhi.

Kishan Reddy said Amit Shah instructed the Home Secretary to immediately dispatch a high-powered inter-ministerial team to Telangana for assessment of the damage caused by floods.

The inter-ministerial team will be visiting the state from July 31 for on the spot first hand assessment of the damage and relief works carried out by the state administration.

To be led by Kunal Satyarthi, advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the team will comprise officials from departments like agriculture, finance, water resources, power, road transport & highways and National Remote Sensing Centre.

“Further, upon submission of the final memorandum by the state government of Telangana, the same central team will visit the state again for detailed assessment of damage and making final recommendation for the admissibility of additional central assistance in the wake of floods in Telangana during South-West monsoon 2023.

"The team will also recommend whether the disaster can be considered to be of ‘severe nature’,” reads an office memorandum from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.