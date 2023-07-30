11-year-old millionaire plans retirement party on 12th birthday

Sydney, July 30 (IANS) While most of us keep toiling till our golden years seeking a perfect retirement, an 11-year-old millionaire is throwing her 12th birthday party with a retirement plan.

Pixie Curtis, the young Australian-born entrepreneur is the CEO of her toy company called Pixie's Fidgets. She founded the company with her mother Roxy Jacenko in 2021, and earned major profits.

The young millionaire currently earns more than $133,000 every month, according to reports.

Jacenko actually gave her daughter the idea to plan the 12th birthday-cum-retirement party, telling her the importance of education in life, reports The New York Post.

Curtis is now stepping away from her business to focus on school.

She shared a video on Instagram, showing her birthday party guests' goodie bags with skincare essentials and glow lip treatments worth over $50.

The bags were sponsored by luxury Australian beauty brand MCoBeauty.

Several followers replied to the video posted by Curtis.

“Oh wow! For my 12th I had a McDonald’s party back in the day. How things have changed,” one follower said.

The kid millionaire started out selling bows and then launched her fidget spinner business during the pandemic.

“Curtis often shares her extravagant, expensive lifestyle on Instagram, where she has over 130,000 followers,” the report mentioned.

Some users even expressed concerns about Curtis’ expensive lifestyle.

“Go be a kid. Listen to yourself trying to be an adult, those nails, makeup, the car… Seriously?” one user commented.

Curtis even owns a Mercedes Benz, though she cannot legally drive. The expensive car was gifted from her mother on her 10th birthday.

