Central govt's backing fuels success of ‘Jal Sahelis’ in tackling water scarcity in Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh), March 22 (IANS) A handful of women from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh have made a remarkable commitment. After decades of struggling with water scarcity in the hilly region, they now wish to protect the upcoming generations from this pain. The ‘Jal Sahelis’ (Water Friends) of the area have become the centre of attention, and their efforts have been recognised and supported by the government, giving them the much-needed encouragement to move forward.

With the help of the social service organisation Parmarth, these women formed a group called ‘Jal Saheli’ (Water Friend). Each woman in this group is called a Jal Saheli, and they work tirelessly in their villages to tackle water scarcity. The Jal Sahelis help with water conservation, deepening wells, restoring old ponds, building small dams, and repairing hand pumps. They also engage with government officials to increase community participation and deliver petitions.

The Parmarth organisation has built a strong network of over 2,000 Jal Sahelis across the Bundelkhand region. Through this ‘Jal Saheli’ model, they have successfully revived ancient Chandela-era ponds. These village women often work even more effectively than men.

The Jal Sahelis claim that where their groups have formed, development is evident. Encroachments on water sources have been removed, drinking water has become available, and irrigation problems for farming have been reduced.

The Jal Sahelis shared that they have revived over 1,000 rivers and ponds in the Bundelkhand region. This initiative has benefited over 400,000 people across 250 villages in Tikamgarh and Niwari. They have received over 100 awards from the President and the Chief Minister for their efforts. After holding village meetings and Panchayats to raise awareness, they have garnered support. Receiving recognition from the government has further motivated them. Currently, over 2,000 Jal Sahelis are working in 6-7 districts across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

One Jal Saheli said: "We all worked together to dig a well. Now, we don’t face any water issues."

Another Jal Saheli, Rani Bilgaiya, shared, "Our initiative started in 2011. We educated people about water conservation and saving water. Good people helped us, and slowly, our group grew. We will continue this work in the future."

Yet another Jal Saheli stated: "Water scarcity has been a long-standing issue in Bundelkhand. Considering the growing population, we started this campaign. We also raised awareness about saving rivers."

Suman expressed her happiness, saying, "We’ve provided water to more than 400,000 people in 250 villages. It feels wonderful."

Jal Saheli Mamta proudly shared: "I received awards from the President and the Chief Minister. In addition, I’ve received over 100 awards."

Ravina Yadav said: "We are working in several districts. Our numbers will continue to grow in the coming days." Meanwhile, Munni added: "We went from village to village, and people supported us. Recognition from the government boosts our morale."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.