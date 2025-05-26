Central Apprenticeship Council recommends 30 pc hike in stipend for youth

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) In a key move to make apprenticeship more rewarding and aspirational for youth, the government on Monday recommended a 30 per cent increase in stipend provided under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS).

The 38th Meeting of the Central Apprenticeship Council (CAC), chaired by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), recommended the increase in stipend.

The recommendation, which would revise the stipend range from the existing Rs 5,000–Rs 9,000 to Rs 6,800–Rs 12,300, aims to reduce dropout rates and attract more candidates across diverse sectors.

Stipend revision was a key focus during the discussion, which is proposed to be automatically adjusted biennially based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), aligning with the salary increment cycle in July. The proposal will now be sent to the Cabinet for final approval.

“Apprenticeship is not just a skilling mechanism, it is a bridge that connects education, industry, and employment, especially for our rural youth. With NAPS and NATS as pillars supported by a strong legal framework, we are actively reforming the system to make it more inclusive, responsive, and aspirational,” said Chaudhary.

The introduction of micro-apprenticeships, optional trades, and greater autonomy to higher education institutions under NATS are part of our strategy to scale and deepen impact.

“Inclusivity is at the core of these programmes, and we have introduced key reforms to strengthen it. Our vision is to ensure every young person, regardless of background, gets a fair shot at a meaningful career through hands-on learning and industry exposure,” the minister informed.

The Council also emphasised key reforms to strengthen apprenticeship-integrated education and streamline policy frameworks under the Apprenticeship Rules, 1992. A significant agenda item was the promotion of apprenticeship embedded education programmes, including the introduction of new definitions such as “Degree Apprenticeship,” “Institution,” “UGC,” and “Contractual Staff,” to align educational curricula with on-the-job training requirements.

It also proposed enabling employers to deliver Basic and Practical Training through online, virtual, or blended modes, ensuring flexibility in learning without compromising the quality or compliance with centrally approved curriculum.

Besides, the meeting discussed the creation of Regional Boards at new locations to improve the administration and outreach of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and regulate the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP), necessitating the insertion of a new clause in the Apprenticeship Rules.

